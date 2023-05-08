PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs said Monday that Arizona has plans for the end of Title 42, but isn’t certain the federal government is prepared for a surge of migrants at the southern border.

Hobbs, in a press conference with state and border community leaders, said she’s sent President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas letters outlining action they need to take ahead of Thursday’s end to COVID-related border policy that limits asylum-seekers’ entry to the country.

The Democrat isn’t satisfied.

“As of today, we have not received an adequate response,” Hobbs said. “We will continue to relentlessly pressure the federal government until we truly get the resources we need to manage the expected influx.”

Hobbs outlined the state’s five-point plan for Title 42’s end, but continued to stress that the federal government’s impact would be key in helping settle the unknown starting Thursday.

She said the only way to mitigate potential border problems is effective partnership.

“While we are prepared to take state action in any way we can, we cannot manage this influx alone,” Hobbs said. “Without much more robust action from the federal government, the current situation will only get worse.”

Officials in President Joe Biden’s administration say they have been preparing for well over a year for the end of Title 42, but it’s not just Hobbs who has questions.

Kyrsten Sinema, the independent U.S. senator from Arizona, said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the administration wasn’t communicating with local officials about things like what type of surge to expect or whether buses would be available to transport migrants.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, at the same press conference at Hobbs, said migrant numbers are already surging in the border city.

“This is not stopping any time soon and it’s troubling,” Nicholls said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

