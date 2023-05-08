Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man with trauma to his body found dead in Phoenix over the weekend

May 8, 2023, 6:22 AM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man with trauma to his body was found dead in north Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about an unresponsive man to 32nd Street and Cactus Road around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The man, 66-year-old Daniel Cassidy, had obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

