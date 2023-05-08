Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Hobbs expands child care options for Arizona families

May 8, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 5:27 am

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address in front of House Speaker Ben Toma...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address in front of House Speaker Ben Toma, left, and Senate President Warren Petersen on Jan. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs broadened state services and issued a one-time $500 summer child care payment for eligible students last week in an effort to provide more kids with child care and school-age programming

As part of the initiative, the Department of Health Services and the Department of Economic Security will broaden the types of afterschool, summer and enrichment programs eligible for licensure by creating a separate child care license for “out-of-school time” programs.

DHS and DES will convene a broad group of stakeholders in the next few months including providers, schools, youth development organizations, families and others to provide their leadership and input to this process, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, the Arizona Center for Afterschool Excellence and a diverse set of other stakeholders from across the state will collaborate on this effort together to provide more child care opportunities for families,” Hobbs said in the release.

The one-time summer child care payment of $500 per child, eligible for youth between 5 and 12, will cover mandatory registration fees for children involved with the Department of Child Safety who participate in the Subsidized Child Care Program through DES. This includes children in foster care, kinship care, as well as children in families receiving in-home services who have recently participated in the child care assistance program.

“By improving access to basic needs like child care, we can strengthen the well-being of families facing the greatest barriers and prevent continued involvement with the child welfare system,” Hobbs said.

This will also provide relief to foster and kinship caregivers who provide support to children who are temporarily placed out of home.

The payments are from federal COVID relief funds for child care and will start this summer. DCS caseworkers and staff will guide eligible families through the next steps in receiving payment.

“Too many families and caregivers around Arizona struggle with the costs of out-of-school time and summer care for their young students. Parents need more choices for out-of-school time care, especially in rural communities,” Marcia L. Mintz, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(City of Chandler)...

KTAR.com

Chandler plans to make sewer pipe, manhole improvements

The city of Chandler plans to rehabilitate or repair sewer pipe and manholes near the intersection of Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard, and in Dobson Road north of Galveston Street.

5 hours ago

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Election adminis...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County among elections offices impacted by Musk’s Twitter checkmark saga

Due to close races, issues with voting machines or allegations of corruption, Maricopa County has been an epicenter in elections news.

5 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Young girl dies after drowning in Valley swimming pool

A young girl was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a Phoenix home on Sunday, authorities said. 

1 day ago

Desert bighorn rams are seen in the early morning in the Trilobite Wilderness region of Mojave Trai...

Alex Weiner

Arizona Game and Fish seeking information on illegal bighorn sheep kill

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward for information on an illegal bighorn sheep killing.

1 day ago

Zion William Teasley is accused of killing Lauren Heike. (Photos via Maricopa County Sheriff's Offi...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from May 5-7

Police identified the suspected murderer of Lauren Heike, two people were killed in a fiery crash on I-10 and eight people were left dead in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall.

1 day ago

(Pixabay photo)...

Associated Press

5 inmates hospitalized for drug overdose at Maricopa County jail

Five inmates at a Maricopa County jail have been treated and released from hospitals after overdosing, according to authorities.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Gov. Hobbs expands child care options for Arizona families