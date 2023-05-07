PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered a body submerged in a Mesa lake on Saturday, authorities said.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department personnel responded to Dobson Ranch Park before 2 p.m. for a water rescue after witnesses said a man went into the lake to retrieve a basketball and did not come out, authorities said.

Crews conducted an hourslong search on land and in the water for him.

The body was recovered at approximately 5:45 p.m. eight feet deep and over 80 feet away from where the man entered the water, MCSO said in a press release.

An investigation into the cause of death is underway, but it won’t be known until the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner releases its final report, authorities said.

His name was not released.

