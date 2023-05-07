Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

MCSO recovers body in Mesa lake after man went missing in the water

May 6, 2023, 7:29 PM | Updated: 8:46 pm

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered a body submerged in a Mesa lake on Saturday, authorities said.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department personnel responded to Dobson Ranch Park before 2 p.m. for a water rescue after witnesses said a man went into the lake to retrieve a basketball and did not come out, authorities said.

Crews conducted an hourslong search on land and in the water for him.

RELATED STORIES

The body was recovered at approximately 5:45 p.m. eight feet deep and over 80 feet away from where the man entered the water, MCSO said in a press release.

An investigation into the cause of death is underway, but it won’t be known until the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner releases its final report, authorities said.

His name was not released.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Young boy dies after drowning in north Valley hotel pool

A young child died after drowning in a hotel pool in north Phoenix on Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said. 

22 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Andres Cano)...

Alex Weiner

Arizona House Democratic Leader Andres Cano to resign, pursue Harvard degree

Andres Cano, the Arizona House Democratic leader, announced he will step down to pursue graduate studies at Harvard.

22 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 lanes reopen in Buckeye following crash

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in Buckeye on Saturday evening after a crash, according to traffic officials.

22 hours ago

The City of Phoenix is naming a new transit center, currently being built at Metrocenter, for forme...

KTAR.com

Phoenix names new transit center after longtime council member Thelda Williams

A city of Phoenix transit center being built at Metrocenter will be named after former city council member Thelda Williams.

22 hours ago

Sen. Mark Kelly stands alongside fellow former astronauts at the United States Astronaut Hall of Fa...

KTAR.com

Mark Kelly inducted into U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly was inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

22 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Kids among 8 seriously hurt in Chandler highway crash

Eight people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Chandler that involved children on Saturday that shut down part of a highway.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

MCSO recovers body in Mesa lake after man went missing in the water