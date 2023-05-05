Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Demolition to begin on iconic Metrocenter Mall ahead of major revitalization

May 5, 2023, 4:35 AM

Luke Forstner's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The area of now-shuttered Valley icon Metrocenter Mall is set to get a serious revitalization in the coming years.

Pre-demolition work starts Friday, making way for the approved $850 million redevelopment plans that will turn the Metrocenter area into the Metro District – a mixture of retail, restaurants and living space.

Developers, builders and government officials gathered inside the mall – which has been closed since 2020 – to celebrate the area’s future, and remember its past.

“The architecture and the project design really tries to honor Metrocenter, as does the new name,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

“We’re finding ways to take parts of our community that are so important and re-envision them so they can meet new needs, but still honor Phoenix history.”

For decades after it opened in 1973 as one of the largest malls in the country, Metrocenter was the place to shop, eat and meet up with friends. Gallego said the Metro District will look to serve many of the same purposes.

RELATED STORIES

Besides food and shopping, the Metro District will feature 2,600 housing units, a large park with an amphitheater and a light rail station.

“You’ll be able to walk to great food, great shopping, and then hop on the light rail,” Gallego said. “There are beautiful mountain views behind the project, and it’s also right by the I-17.”

Steve Betts, a strategic real estate advisor for project developer Concord Wilshire Capital, said the housing the plan will provide will be especially important.

“We have a wonderful tidal wave of jobs coming to the Valley, but we’ve got to house them,” he said. “This kind of project is exactly what we need to get ahead.”

Betts credited the city of Phoenix for its role in making the revitalization project happen.

The Metrocenter area is in the district of Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district. She’s looking forward to what the changes will bring to the area.

“As the first major mall in the region, this is truly the end of an era,” she said. “I’m excited to bring new life to Metro District.”

Being back in the mall undoubtedly stirred up some memories for O’Brien. Her first job was at a store in Metrocenter.

She wasn’t alone. As others attending the revitalization event took one last walk around the mall, they reminisced about teenage memories and tried to remember which empty storefronts they used to spend time in.

However, the mall had definitely seen better days. The parking lot was overtaken by weeds, some store windows were cracked or shattered altogether, and a layer of dust coated everything inside the mall.

“I’m sure many of use here have there own Metrocenter Mall memories, just as I do,” O’Brien said, standing in front of the mall’s now-inoperable, glass-encased elevator.

“This development will create a space that welcomes our families to make new memories.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell) (KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell) (KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell) (KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner) (KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner) (KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner) (KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner) (KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner) (Metro District Rendering)

Arizona News

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

I-10 closure for Broadway Curve work among 4 on Valley freeways this weekend

More work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project highlights another busy week of closures on Valley freeways.

5 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Here’s how to get $25 tickets from Live Nation for dozens of metro Phoenix concerts

Live Nation is holding its annual discount concert promotion soon, offering $25 all-in tickets for dozens of shows across metro Phoenix.

5 hours ago

(Facebook Photos/ Cinco Phoenix Festival, Maricopa County Home Shows)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for May 5-7

Fiestas celebrating Cinco de Mayo, a horse racing show and one of the biggest home and gardening events will take place in the Valley.

5 hours ago

(Telemundo's Christian Villegas screenshot)...

KTAR.com

Police take suspect into custody after woman’s death in Phoenix desert area

Phoenix police have taken a man into custody in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike, authorities said Thursday.

1 day ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

SRP helps bring electricity to 10 isolated homes on Navajo Nation

Ten isolated homes located on Navajo Nation now have electricity after Salt River Project crews helped install power lines.

1 day ago

Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives to New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his copyri...

Associated Press

Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic

A federal jury in New York concluded Thursday that British singer Ed Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” when he created his hit song “Thinking Out Loud."

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Demolition to begin on iconic Metrocenter Mall ahead of major revitalization