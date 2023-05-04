Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect who might be injured evades police after fatal stabbing in east Phoenix

May 4, 2023, 7:24 AM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX – A suspect who might be injured remains at-large after a fatal stabbing in east Phoenix on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call near 48th and Washington streets, just west of State Route 143, around 10:15 a.m. and found a man with a stab wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire department personnel pronounced 30-year-old Errol Morgan dead at the scene.

Detectives learned the suspect and victim were fighting with edged weapons when the stabbing occurred. The suspect, who police say may have suffered sharp force injuries, left the scene before officers arrived.

Police searched the area using K-9 units and a helicopter but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

