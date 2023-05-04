PHOENIX — Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal early morning stabbing in Phoenix, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about an injured person after 2 a.m. near 52nd Avenue and Baseline Road and found 27-year-old Leevatoh Keetso on the sidewalk with a stab wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Keetso was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Detectives collected video from a nearby security camera and served a search warrant at a house the victim was seen being carried away from.

Trevion Wright, 19, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on three felony counts, including second-degree murder, and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Taylor Gordon, 26, was booked on one count of interfering with the judicial process as he was allegedly seen in the video with Wright carrying the victim away.

