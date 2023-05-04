Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 men arrested in fatal early morning Phoenix stabbing

May 4, 2023, 6:19 AM | Updated: 8:41 am

(From left, Trevion Wright and Taylor Gordon - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)...

(From left, Trevion Wright and Taylor Gordon - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(From left, Trevion Wright and Taylor Gordon - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal early morning stabbing in Phoenix, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about an injured person after 2 a.m. near 52nd Avenue and Baseline Road and found 27-year-old Leevatoh Keetso on the sidewalk with a stab wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Keetso was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Detectives collected video from a nearby security camera and served a search warrant at a house the victim was seen being carried away from.

Trevion Wright, 19, was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on three felony counts, including second-degree murder, and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Taylor Gordon, 26, was booked on one count of interfering with the judicial process as he was allegedly seen in the video with Wright carrying the victim away.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Waymo Photo and Graphic)...

Kevin Stone

Waymo expands metro Phoenix robotaxi service, adding Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa

Waymo announced a major expansion for its metro Phoenix ride-hailing service on Thursday, doubling the area of operation for the self-driving taxis.

9 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Suspect who might be injured evades police after fatal stabbing in east Phoenix

A suspect who might be injured remains at-large after a fatal stabbing in east Phoenix on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

9 hours ago

(Screenshot via ADOT YouTube)...

KTAR.com

ADOT to host 2 meetings about planned Loop 303 project

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has scheduled two public meetings in mid-May to provide information, gather comments and answer questions about plans for a new four-mile segment of Loop 303 in the Goodyear area.

9 hours ago

Officials break ground at Caliber industrial park in Peoria. Participants, from left to right, are:...

KTAR.com

Construction begins on 88-acre mixed-use project in downtown Peoria

Construction is underway on a $500 million mixed-use project called Greystar’s Peoria Place in historic downtown Peoria.

9 hours ago

(Gilbert Rendering)...

KTAR.com

New water-efficient design to push back open date of Gilbert park

Gilbert residents will have to wait a little longer for the town's first water park to open.

9 hours ago

Evan Darzi, co-founder and CEO of ElectraTect, writes the molecular compound for Delta-9 THC on Apr...

Jacinda Palomo/Cronkite News

Phoenix company ElectraTect creating marijuana Breathalyzer to detect consumption

Scientists at Phoenix-based company ElectraTect are working to create a marijuana Breathalyzer to detect recent consumption of THC.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

2 men arrested in fatal early morning Phoenix stabbing