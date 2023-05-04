ADOT to host 2 meetings about planned Loop 303 project

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has scheduled two public meetings in mid-May to provide information, gather comments and answer questions about plans for a new four-mile segment of Loop 303 in the Goodyear area.

The first meeting will be held at Desert Edge High School at 15778 W. Yuma Road in Goodyear on May 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The second meeting will be a virtual meeting on May 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Loop 303 project, with construction expected to start in 2025, would build three lanes in each direction south of Interstate 10 between Van Buren Street and Lower Buckeye Road, and two lanes in each direction between Lower Buckeye Road and Maricopa County 85.

New or improved interchange connections also are planned.

Find more information about the project online.

The May 11 virtual meeting details are as follows:

Join online (Zoom): tinyurl.com/4vzn6thr (Meeting ID: 873 8781 5425)

Join by phone: For English, call 669-900-6833

Join by phone: For Spanish, call 866-730-7514 (PIN number 984619#)

For those unable to attend the meetings, presentation slides will be posted to the project website before May 10.

Public comments can be submitted through May 25 via an online form.

Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

