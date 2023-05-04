PHOENIX — Construction is underway on Caliber, a three-building industrial park in downtown Peoria.

It’s the first piece of a $500 million mixed-use project called Greystar’s Peoria Place, which has been designed to revitalize an historic downtown infill land site.

Caliber is located along US 60, at the southwest corner of 79th and Grand avenues.

It is a component of the 88-acre Peoria Place, which is slated to include luxury apartments, build-to-rent single family homes, 20 acres of open space and the Caliber industrial park.

“Peoria is a fast-growing, innovative city that is committed to supporting all business through development with a streamlined permitting process and leadership that is not only pro-business but moves at the speed and efficiency of business,” Denette Dunn, the vice mayor of Peoria, said in a press release.

“We welcome businesses like Greystar and projects like Peoria Place and Caliber industrial park, as we work together to realize Peoria’s full potential.”

An enclosed conduit raceway infrastructure at each building will offer tenants at Caliber the opportunity to double their power capacity from 3,000 to 6,000 amps, allowing for expanded capabilities and value-add improvements such as roof-mounted solar systems and EV charging stations.

Caliber is expected to be completed between April and June of 2024.

Greystar’s first residential projects at Peoria Place are expected to break ground this summer, with additional development to follow.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.