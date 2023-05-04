Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Construction begins on 88-acre mixed-use project in downtown Peoria

May 4, 2023, 4:25 AM

Officials break ground at Caliber industrial park in Peoria. Participants, from left to right, are:...

Officials break ground at Caliber industrial park in Peoria. Participants, from left to right, are: Billy Cundiff (Greystar), Anthony Lydon (JLL), Wil Hogue (Greystar), Peoria Vice Mayor Denette Dunn, Andrew Geier (Layton Construction), John Parnell (Greystar), Peoria Councilmember Bill Patena. Photo provided by focusAZ.

(Greystar)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Construction is underway on Caliber, a three-building industrial park in downtown Peoria.

It’s the first piece of a $500 million mixed-use project called Greystar’s Peoria Place, which has been designed to revitalize an historic downtown infill land site.

Caliber is located along US 60, at the southwest corner of 79th and Grand avenues.

It is a component of the 88-acre Peoria Place, which is slated to include luxury apartments, build-to-rent single family homes, 20 acres of open space and the Caliber industrial park.

“Peoria is a fast-growing, innovative city that is committed to supporting all business through development with a streamlined permitting process and leadership that is not only pro-business but moves at the speed and efficiency of business,” Denette Dunn, the vice mayor of Peoria, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“We welcome businesses like Greystar and projects like Peoria Place and Caliber industrial park, as we work together to realize Peoria’s full potential.”

An enclosed conduit raceway infrastructure at each building will offer tenants at Caliber the opportunity to double their power capacity from 3,000 to 6,000 amps, allowing for expanded capabilities and value-add improvements such as roof-mounted solar systems and EV charging stations.

Caliber is expected to be completed between April and June of 2024.

Greystar’s first residential projects at Peoria Place are expected to break ground this summer, with additional development to follow.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Gilbert Rendering)...

KTAR.com

New water-efficient design to push back open date of Gilbert park

Gilbert residents will have to wait a little longer for the town's first water park to open.

4 hours ago

Evan Darzi, co-founder and CEO of ElectraTect, writes the molecular compound for Delta-9 THC on Apr...

Jacinda Palomo/Cronkite News

Phoenix company ElectraTect creating marijuana Breathalyzer to detect consumption

Scientists at Phoenix-based company ElectraTect are working to create a marijuana Breathalyzer to detect recent consumption of THC.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigating death of pedestrian on Baseline Road

Police are investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

1 day ago

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images for SiriusXM)...

KTAR.com

Hard rockers Shinedown coming to Phoenix later this year on tour stop

Shinedown is bringing its hard rock to Phoenix later this year for a show as part of its new tour.

1 day ago

fire-truck...

KTAR.com

5 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Five people were injured in a collision of two vehicles in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Madera County Sheriff's Office)...

Associated Press

Remains in California are Navajo woman missing from northern Arizona since 1987

Human remains that had been buried for decades in a California gravesite and marked as “Jane Doe" have been identified as a Navajo woman who went missing from northern Arizona.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Construction begins on 88-acre mixed-use project in downtown Peoria