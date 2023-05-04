New water-efficient design to push back open date of Gilbert park

PHOENIX — Gilbert residents will have to wait a little longer for the town’s first water park to open.

The projected open date for Cactus Surf Park, located at Higley and Queen Creek roads, is now 2025 after a new water-efficient design was unveiled Wednesday, the town said in a press release.

The Gilbert Town Council approved the updated timeline in a meeting Tuesday. The water park was originally scheduled to open in summer 2020.

The delay will allow the park to have a design that uses 60% less than previously planned and will still have the same desired effect.

The water also won’t come from the state’s supply from the Colorado River.

Cactus Surf Park will purchase and use recovered water credits delivered through the town’s potable water system.

Construction at the 25-acre project at Gilbert Regional Park will begin later this year.

The project was originally known as The Strand @ Gilbert before Cactus Surf Park bought it from the original developer in September 2021.

It was originally billed to feature a sand beach, surfing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, inflatable play structures, bungalows, cabanas and a full-service restaurant and bar.

