ARIZONA NEWS

I-10 closure after fiery, fatal wreck in eastern Arizona expected to last 2 days

May 3, 2023, 11:09 AM | Updated: 1:47 pm

PHOENIX – Interstate 10 in eastern Arizona is expected to be closed for about two days after a semi-truck slammed into a bridge pillar and caught fire early Wednesday, killing the driver., authorities said.

The truck was heading west just after midnight when it went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and ran into a pillar under the U.S. 191 overpass west of Willcox, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The driver was not identified.

The impact buckled a support pillar, and a structural review determined the need for bridge repairs, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The work is expected to take 48 hours.

Westbound I-10 is closed on the New Mexico side of the state line, about 60 miles from the crash site, requiring the following long detour for traffic coming into Arizona:

  • South and east on State Route 80 from Roadforks, New Mexico, to U.S. 191 in Douglas;
  • North on U.S. 191 to Davis Road in McNeal;
  • West on Davis Road to S.R. 80;
  • North on S.R. 80 through Tombstone to S.R. 82;
  • West on S.R. 82 to S.R. 90 in Whetstone;
  • North on S.R. 90 to I-10 in Benson.

The eastbound traffic is not affected.

