Tempe entertainment district adds 5 new restaurants to mix

PHOENIX — An entertainment district in Tempe is adding five new restaurants that range from breakfast to sushi in hopes of having major impact on the local economy.

The Novus Innovation Corridor is adjacent to the Arizona State campus on University Drive and Rural Road.

The restaurants being added are Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Eureka!, Over Easy, The Alley and Nautical Bowls, according to a press release.

“Novus’ location in downtown Tempe on the ASU Tempe campus provides access to extensive educational resources, broad research activities and exciting entertainment venues like Sun Devil Stadium, Desert Financial Credit Union Arena, Mullett Arena and Tempe Town Lake,” ASU’s executive vice president, treasurer and CFO Morgan Olsen said in the release.

“This is a true live/work/play opportunity that will be greatly attractive to today’s professionals.”

Blue Sushi Sake Grill started in 2002 and will come to Tempe with a 6,021-square-foot building. The restaurant offers one of the broadest menus of vegan sushi in the country, according to the release.

Eureka! is a California-based scratch kitchen with gourmet burgers, a wide-ranging menu and creative drinks, including local craft beers, small-batch whiskeys and craft cocktails. The 4,290-square-foot building will include a patio with a water feature, an indoor-outdoor bar, live music stage and whiskey club lockers.

Over Easy is a popular local breakfast spot that will be opening the doors to its 14th Valley location. The restaurant takes on classic breakfast staples with a focus on creating sharable moments. The 3,154-square-foot property will also include an outdoor patio.

The Alley is making its Arizona debut. The spot is known for signature milk teas and fruit-infused drinks served in an aesthetically pleasing environment, according to the release. Although it will be the first Arizona location, there are over 400 stores worldwide.

Nautica Bowls is a Minnesota-based company that serves acai and superfood bowls that are gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based and soy-free.

The Novus Innovation Center is one of seven of ASU Innovation Zones and is projecting to contribute $1.86 billion annually to the local economy, according to the release.

