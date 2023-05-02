Apache Junction teen dies after getting shot in head after altercation

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old Apache Junction man has died after receiving a gunshot to the head Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect and three other people arrived at the home where the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of South Warner Drive in Apache Junction, and a physical altercation led to the suspect brandishing a gun and shooting the victim.

After the shooting, the suspects fled in a vehicle for a residence in Mesa.

Upon arriving, one of the occupants of the vehicle contacted police.

When officers arrived at the Apache Junction residence, they located and aided the victim. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died in the hospital.

The suspect was located, arrested and booked into jail.

The Apache Junction Police Department is continuing the investigation and encourages anyone with information to call 480-982-8260.

