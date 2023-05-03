Close
SRP, Scottsdale partner to remove trees that pose threat to power lines

May 2, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — Salt River Project and Scottsdale have removed trees that were close to power lines and were potentially threatening in the East Valley city.

Nearly 150 trees were taken out as part of the Right Tree, Right Place program that focuses on shrubbery that could cause fires and power outages.

The effort started in October and was completed Friday at Chaparral Park.

“Scottsdale values the critical role trees play in creating a healthier community,” Scottsdale Sustainability Director Lisa McNeill said in a press release.

“Trees clean our air, cool our sidewalks and parks, and provide habitat to birds and other species.”

The program offsets the removal of the hazardous trees by planting three trees for every one that is uprooted.

The newly planted trees — about 450 — consist of powerline-friendly species and taller species with larger canopies.

SRP has removed more than 1,000 trees since the program was launched in 2018.

“SRP is proud to work with our local partners, like the city of Scottsdale, for this program,” Lori Jones, SRP maintenance services manager, said in the release.

“By removing trees that pose a threat to our powerlines and planting at least three more for each one removed, we’re able to prevent potentially dangerous situations and outages while also helping the environment.”

