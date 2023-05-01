Police officer seriously injured after man attacks him in central Phoenix

PHOENIX – A police officer was seriously injured after getting physically attacked in central Phoenix on Sunday night, authorities said.

The officer was investigating a domestic fight between a man and a woman near Central Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The woman indicated she was assaulted by the father of her children, 24-year-old Rudy Gomez.

As the officer was talking with the woman, Gomez approached them in a highly agitated manner and assaulted the officer.

The officer ended up on the ground with Gomez punching him multiple times in the face and kicking him.

The officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Gomez was apprehended near 3rd Street and Roanoke Avenue, south of Thomas Road, by other responding officers.

He was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on assault charges.

