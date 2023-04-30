Silver Alert activated for 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was activated Saturday evening for a missing Valley woman who has a condition that may cause her to become lost and easily confused, authorities said.

Virginia Abigail Walker, 64, was last seen on Saturday near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

She stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Walker was last seen wearing black pants, a purple shirt and black shoes, authorities said.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121. After hours: (602)262-6151

