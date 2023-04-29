Arizona pet shelters to participate in national adoption event

PHOENIX — Nine animal shelters across Arizona will participate in a national pet adoption event in May.

From May 1-15, the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Spring National “Empty the Shelters” event will occur at more than 350 shelters in 45 states

Bissell Pet Foundation supports participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted. Adopters pay no more than $50 and local license fees.

The following shelters in Arizona, listed in alphabetical order, are scheduled to participate: Arizona Animal Welfare League, Arizona Humane Society, Chino Valley Animal Shelter, Humane Society of Central Arizona, Humane Society of Sedona, Humane Society of Yuma, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Pinal County Animal Care and Control and Yavapai Humane Society.

Bissell Pet Foundation is a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness.

Since its inception in 2016, Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event has helped nearly 140,000 pets get adopted in 49 states and Canada. Events are held quarterly.

More information on pet adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters” is available online.

