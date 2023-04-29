Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DATA DOCTORS

Tips for knowing how and when to upgrade to Windows 11

Apr 29, 2023, 7:15 AM

Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating system logos are displayed on laptop screens for illustration p...

Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating system logos are displayed on laptop screens for illustration photo. Krakow, Poland on February 3, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Q: With Windows 10 being discontinued, should I upgrade to Windows 11 now?

A: Windows 10 isn’t being discontinued; it’s coming up to its ‘End Of Life’ in Microsoft’s support lifecycle.

It’s hard to believe that Windows 10 will be ten years old when Microsoft discontinues support for it in 2025, but as with previous operating systems, it’s been replaced with code that is more aligned with today’s hardware (Windows 11).

Everyone using Windows 10 will at some point be forced to upgrade, so it’s not a matter of if, but when.

The age of your computer, how you use it and plans to replace it in the near future will be important factors.

Windows 11 Hardware Requirements
One of the biggest considerations will be the age of your current computer. Windows 10 was designed to run on just about any type of hardware, while Windows 11’s hardware requirements are more stringent.

The easiest way to see if your hardware is Windows 11 ready is to follow the steps Microsoft has posted using their PC Health Check app: https://bit.ly/3n8099o

Even if the initial check says your computer can’t run Windows 11, it’s possible that the reason that they provide can be resolved by making changes to how your hardware is set up – make sure to click the ‘Learn More’ button.

If your hardware can’t meet the requirements, then your course of action is clear – you’ll have to get a newer computer. The good news is that you have over a year to make the switch to a new computer as the support cut-off date is October 14, 2025.

Any new computer that you buy will already have Windows 11 on it, so if you’re planning to get a new computer in the next year, there’s little reason to spend the time or the potential expense to upgrade your existing computer.

Software Compatibility Issues
Even if your hardware is deemed compatible, you’ll still need to do some research before attempting the upgrade as there could be software compatibilities with older programs.

Any programs that you rely upon should be checked for Windows 11 compatibility by going to the software company’s support website or by doing web searches for known compatibility issues.

If you’re using current Microsoft productivity tools and mostly web-based programs, upgrading shouldn’t be a big deal. As long as you have the most current version of Windows 10, you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free: https://bit.ly/3ADo2J6

Before You Upgrade
Just because Microsoft’s tools tell you that you can upgrade, you should delay doing so under certain circumstances.

First and foremost, if you are experiencing issues such as extremely long startup times, intermittent freezing and lockups, or recurring error messages, addressing the cause of these symptoms before upgrading is advisable.

If your existing system is unstable or error-prone, attempting an operating system upgrade can go terribly wrong and result in a non-functioning computer that will require substantial technical skills to get things working again.

In all cases, be sure you have a verified backup of your critical data before getting started in the event of a major issue.

If you’re not willing to do the homework and testing to determine your best path, consult a professional to help you determine how and when you should upgrade.

Data Doctors

(Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)...

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors

Here’s what you need to know about using smartphone mobile payment systems

There are good reasons to consider using the mobile payment systems that most smartphones support, ranging from convenience to security.

7 days ago

Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating system logos are displayed on laptop screens for illustration p...

Data Doctors

How to migrate your data to a new Windows laptop

I equate getting a new laptop much like moving to a new house; it will require a fair amount of time and effort.

14 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Data Doctors

Here’s what to consider when thinking about switching cellular networks

It’s natural to wonder if another network would provide a better experience, but the first thing to understand is that the technology itself isn’t all that reliable.

21 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Data Doctors

Here are some tips to consider when removing data off personal devices

One of the most important tasks any time you get rid of a device that contains your personal information is removing data properly.

28 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Data Doctors

Tips for buying, setting up do-it-yourself security cameras

Options for security cameras that are easy to install and monitor via your smartphone can get overwhelming for even the tech-savvy consumer.

1 month ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Data Doctors

Here’s what we know about Facebook’s potential new monthly charge

It was easy to tell anyone that anything claiming Facebook would start charging users was a hoax, but all that changed last month.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Tips for knowing how and when to upgrade to Windows 11