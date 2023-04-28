Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Yuma mayor expecting 1,000 migrant crossings per day after Title 42 ends

Apr 28, 2023, 10:00 AM

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls expects his border town will see about a 1,000 migrant crossings a day after Title 42 ends next month.

Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show on Thursday there’s a pent-up demand for crossings that will be released after the COVID-related border policy that limits asylum-seekers’ entry to the country ends May 11.

“I think it’s going to peak at different times,” Nicholls said.

Nicholls, like U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t seen proof the Biden administration has a strong plan to combat the expected surge.

RELATED STORIES

Sinema expects immigration woes to get “categorically worse” once Title 42 ends, concerns she expressed at a subcommittee hearing on the border Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that Nicholls was a part of.

On a state level, Nicholls said he’s been in consistent contact with Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office on plans for Title 42’s end, including working on transportation options once migrants are in the country.

Nicholls’ hope is that Hobbs uses the Arizona National Guard.

“The best thing the governor could do is definitely engage with the National Guard, get more buses to this location and figure out where they can bring people so that they’re not released on the streets of Yuma,” Nicholls said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This image shows an Almarai logo in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Fondomonte Arizona,...

Associated Press

In Arizona, fresh scrutiny of Saudi-owned farm’s water use

Amid a broader investigation by the state attorney general, Arizona last week rescinded a pair of permits that would have allowed Fondomonte Arizona, a subsidiary of Almarai Co., to drill more than 1,000 feet into the water table to pump up to 3,000 gallons of water per minute to irrigate its forage crops.

10 hours ago

(Arizona Lottery Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

$1 million The Pick jackpot ticket sold at Walmart in Arizona

Check those lottery tickets because a $1 million jackpot winner was sold at a Walmart in Arizona on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

(Arizona Super Show Instagram photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Super Show returns to State Farm Stadium on Saturday

The Arizona Super Show is returning to Glendale at State Farm Stadium this Saturday for an afternoon of spectacular vehicles.

10 hours ago

State Representative Alexander Kolodin meets with Rio Verde Foothills residents. (KTAR News Photo/L...

Luke Forstner

Rio Verde Foothills residents divided on best solution for interim water source

Rio Verde Foothills residents gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday to draw attention to their ongoing lack of a guaranteed water source.

10 hours ago

(Photo courtesy of William "Doc" Jones)...

Brandon King

Music education a top priority for Arizona musicians celebrating International Jazz Day

William "Doc" Jones has been leading jazz conservation and education for decades. He says music education is a top priority of his.

10 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

More I-10 Broadway Curve work highlights busy weekend of closures on Valley freeways

More work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve project leads a busy weekend of closures on Valley freeways, state transportation officials said.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Yuma mayor expecting 1,000 migrant crossings per day after Title 42 ends