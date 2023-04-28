Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County grants $3.8M for heat relief to help homeless population

Apr 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa Association of Governments)

PHOENIX — Maricopa County on Wednesday approved $3.8 million in funding to assist in heat relief for the homeless population.

The funding, both federal and local, will work to help support services and shelter options designed for each community, Maricopa County Human Services said in a press release.

“Every human life is precious, and while no single entity can end homelessness or solve every issue that contributes to it, I believe we have a moral obligation to do what we can,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4, said in the release

RELATED STORIES

“These shelter services provide more than heat relief; they save lives.”

The largest grant of $1.4 million comes from the county’s general fund and is meant to support the operations of two nighttime heat relief stations that will operate from 5:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

The St. Vincent de Paul dining room will transform in the evening to accommodate approximately 190 people, while the Lodestar Resource Center will turn into a similar sleeping space that can serve up to 70 people. Both spaces will offer cool, indoor and safe sleeping accommodations.

The largest allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act funds is headed to Phoenix, with $1,015,000 going toward opening indoor, air-conditioned daytime heat relief shelters in downtown Phoenix and Sunnyslope. It will have the ability to serve up to 140 per day between May and September of this year.

Just over $770,000 is headed to the city of Glendale to set up three new heat relief respite centers and street outreach. Funding will also be used to transport up to 90 people each day to heat relief centers between April and September of this year.

Chandler and Mesa will split $600,000 for cooling stations, mobile heat relief services and shower trailers that will be equipped to serve up to 600 people per day between April and September of this year.

In Scottsdale, $34,000 will be used to provide 100 water bottle and to transport 150 people to daytime heat relief centers between April and September each day.

Finally, $27,500 is headed to Peoria to purchase and provide 100 heat relief kits that will include sunscreens, towels and water jugs. There will also be hotel vouchers for 35 people between April and September of this year.

“One of the things I really like about this partnership is that it’s not just about a roof over someone’s head on a hot day,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5, said in the release.

“It’s giving people the dignity of a comfortable bed, a hot shower, a healthy meal and the resources that might help them end their homelessness. I’m proud we are extending this promise of shelter, safety and support to the most vulnerable among us.”

