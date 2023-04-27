Close
Co-op launches to help metro Phoenix residents, businesses use solar energy

Apr 26, 2023, 8:00 PM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A co-op was launched this week to help metro Phoenix residents and businesses use solar energy.

The Phoenix Metro Solar Co-op, established by nonprofit Solar United Neighbors (SUN), aims to educate residents about solar energy while they can bargain as a group to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price, according to a press release.

The co-op is open to residents in Maricopa County, San Tan Valley and Queen Creek.

Participants in this year’s co-op can use their solar tax credit for residential solar and save up to 30% on their total system cost. A similar tax credit is available for small businesses.

Following a bidding process that will be facilitated by SUN, members of the co-op will pick a single solar company to complete the installations.

Members will not be required to purchase solar, but they will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate, the release said.

In partnership with the city of Phoenix, funding will go toward helping 10 low- to moderate-income homeowners install a standard household solar system at no cost, the release said.

“Phoenix has more solar per capita than any other big city, and we’re proud to connect even more residents to this cost-saving, sustainable resource through this program,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in the release.

“This co-op helps residents navigate the installation process using an independent, verified nonprofit.”

Information meetings to learn more about the co-op take place online at 6 p.m. Tuesday and in Phoenix from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 16 at the Raza Development Fund at 410 E. Southern Ave.

Since SUN began hosting co-ops in Arizona, an estimated 386 homes and businesses use solar panels, totaling $9.1 million in local solar spending and offsetting 92.7 million pounds of lifetime carbon emissions, according to the company.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

