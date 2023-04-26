Close
Sun City pilot program offers free rides in autonomous vehicles

Apr 26, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Facebook Photo/May Mobility)

PHOENIX — A pilot program is providing Sun City residents with a new way to get around the community at no cost.

Autonomous transportation company May Mobility announced this week it will offer residents of the West Valley city free rides to 11 stops, including resident complexes, recreation centers, grocery stores, pharmacies and medical centers.

The program, sponsored by AARP, aims to educate residents of the predominant retirement community about the benefits of autonomous transportation.

“People are living longer and we believe that aging populations stand to gain greater access to mobility with autonomous vehicle technology,” Edwin Olson, CEO of May Mobility, said in a press release.

“We’re committed to providing safe, reliable transportation for people who don’t want to or can’t drive themselves.”

People can book rides on May Mobility’s app or by calling 602-647-3953 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

The pilot program is made up of two vehicles, a minivan that has seating for four people and another van that includes an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp and seats for two non-wheelchair riders, according to the release.

Each ride will also have a trained autonomous operator in the vehicle, the company said.

Dana Marie Kennedy, state director of AARP Arizona, said in the release that increasing mobility for the growing community is crucial.

“This pilot provides a great opportunity to learn and show how new transit technologies can enhance transportation options to keep people, and especially older adults, connected in the community,” she said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

