ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT reallocating $50 million to replace pavement on several highways in state

Apr 24, 2023, 4:00 PM

(ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Monday it is reallocating $50.5 million to replace deteriorating pavement on several highways in the state.

Six highways, including Interstate 10, Interstate 17 and U.S. 60, in 23 locations will benefit from the repair work, according to ADOT.

Most of the improvements will happen in northern Arizona, where snow and rain from winter storms created good conditions for potholes and other road surface damage.

“ADOT’s goal is to deliver the safest and most reliable highway system possible with the funding we have to make improvements around the state,” ADOT State Engineer Greg Byres said in a press release.

“We know these projects to improve pavement conditions are much-needed and we will move forward as quickly as possible.”

Funding for the projects will come from savings on other ADOT ventures.

Work is expected to begin in mid-May and continue through June.

Here’s the full list of areas that will be closed for repairs:

I-40

• Both directions between Needle Mountain Road and SR 95 (MP 2-9)
• Eastbound between US 93 and Silver Springs Road (MP 72-79)
• Eastbound between Willow Ranch and Fort Rock roads (MP 88-92)
• Westbound between Cross Mountain and Willow Ranch roads (MP 95-89)
• Eastbound between Fort Rock Road and Seligman (MP 92-123)
• Both directions between Seligman and Ash Fork (MP 123-146)
• Both directions between the Riordan Bridge and I-17 (MP 190-195)
• Both directions between Walnut Canyon and Townsend-Winona roads (MP 204-211)
• Both directions between SR 99 and Tucker Flat Wash (MP 242-249)
• Both directions between Pinta and McCarrell roads (MP 319.1-330.55)

I-17

• Both directions between Sunset Point and SR 69 (MP 251-263)
• Both directions between SR 69 and SR 169 (MP 266-278)
• Northbound between SR 169 and 1 mile north of SR 179 (MP 280-300)
• Southbound between Middle Verde Road and SR 169 (MP 290-280)
• Both directions between SR 179 and the scenic overlook (MP 300-310)

I-10

• Both directions between US 191 and New Mexico line (MP 350-391)

SR 260

• Both directions between Rim Road and Heber (MP 282-302)
• Both directions between Knottingham Lane and fire station (MP 347.1-349.3)
• Both directions between Penrod Lane and Buck Springs Road (MP 354.1-354.4)

US 60

• Both directions between Wickenburg and SR 74 (MP 110-120)
• Both directions between Seneca and Salt River Bridge (MP 288-293)
• Both directions between Vernon and Cerro Montoso (MP 363.5-367.2)

SR 77

• Both directions between Dripping Springs and El Capitan (MP 154-163)

