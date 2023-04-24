PHOENIX — One of the biggest business parks in Arizona is officially under construction in the West Valley.

Developer Dermody Properties broke ground last week on LogistiCenter at Copperwing, which will boast more than 10 million square feet of industrial space near Northern Parkway and Dysart Road in El Mirage.

“With a project of this scale, Dermody Properties intends to create a best-in-class industrial park through sustainable design and construction to meet the supply chain requirements of national, regional and local companies,” Pat Gallagher, Dermody Southwest region partner, said in a press release.

The 961-acre site will have buildings as large as 1.5 million square feet for companies seeking space for large-scale distribution and manufacturing operations.

Phase I will include two buildings totaling over 566,000 square feet of Class A logistics space.

Dermody bought the property from the family trust of homebuilder John F. Long with the intention of developing it over the next 10 years.

“This development will have a significant impact on the Phoenix market, including an influx of jobs and economic benefits,” Douglas A. Kiersey Jr., Dermody CEO and president, said in the release.

“For Dermody Properties, this investment is consistent with our strategy of sourcing projects dedicated to serving the distribution network needs of both new and existing customers.”

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.