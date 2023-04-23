Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police release bodycam footage from shooting after 911 call in Scottsdale

Apr 23, 2023, 12:00 PM

PHOENIX — Scottsdale police released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Isaiah Curtis on April 16.

Police were responding to a 911 call from a woman who said that Curtis would not leave her vehicle and was pointing a gun at himself.

Two officers can be seen in the video pulling up to the crime scene where Curtis was. After commanding him to put up his hands and drop his weapon, Curtis can be seen firing toward the two officers.

That is when both officers opened fire, dropping Curtis to the ground.

The incident took place shortly before 7 p.m. near Granite Reef Road and Cypress Street, in the area of Hohokam Elementary School.

Later in the video, officers could be seen attempting to revive Curtis by rendering first aid providing chest compressions and a tourniquet to his leg.

The pistol used by Curtis was kicked away from the man’s body twice by two different officers who approached him after he was shot down.

Both officers were placed on post-critical incident leave during the internal and criminal investigations, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting, police said.

They have less than 5 years of experience combined. One officer has 1.5 years of service and the other about 3 years.

