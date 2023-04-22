Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Board of Regents OKs increases to tuition and fees at state universities

Apr 21, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

(Facebook Photo)

PHOENIX — After a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Board of Regents on Friday approved an increase to resident tuition, fees and rates at the state’s three public universities.

While not identical, students at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona will see similar 3 percent tuition increases for resident undergraduate students. For example, ASU’s in-state students will see a 3 percent tuition hike to about $11,300 for full-time students at its main campus.

“Tuition rates for the 2023-24 academic year reflect modest growth as do maximum growth rates for the next five years. Our hope is for increased multi-year funding from the state so we can hold the line on tuition increases for students and families,” said ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson in a press release.

This year’s tuition setting is a new approach for the board and universities to provide cost predictability. Traditionally, tuition setting had been done each year. After approving a new multi-year tuition setting structure in February, the board now acts on tuition every four years.

The process for this new structure begins with university presidents presenting the board with maximum growth rates for resident tuition, academic fees, and meal and housing plans in six-year cycles. The board and universities then revisit growth rates during the fourth year of the six-year cycle and extend the cycle by four years.

“We hope this tuition restructure will be helpful for students and families,” Manson said. “Our intention is to reduce confusion about tuition and fees and — most of all — provide predictability for students so they know what to expect when budgeting for college.”

Under the policy revision, tuition increases are prohibited if the state of Arizona increases General Fund appropriations for general operations or university student financial aid or a combination of the two on an ongoing basis in excess of 2.5 percent of total tuition and fees revenue. University presidents are also able to set the published resident undergraduate and graduate tuition rate in excess of the maximum growth rate if state funding were reduced.

“We are hoping the state will support Arizona families and students,” said ABOR Chair-elect Fred DuVal in a press release. “So, we are making a clear and simple offer to the legislature: if the legislature commits to a sufficient level of committed multi-year funding, we will cap tuition.”

Course fees are eliminated under the policy revision and maximum fees charged during an academic year are calculated with growth rates approved during the prior year. New academic fees require board approval, and the universities may still charge mandatory, program and college fees.

