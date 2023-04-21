Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Body sculptor arrested by Surprise Police for taking voyeur photos of clients

Apr 21, 2023, 3:23 PM

Timothy Savage, 39. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo.)...

Timothy Savage, 39. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo.)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The owner of a body sculpting business was arrested by Surprise Police Thursday after evidence corroborated a customer’s claims he had been photographing her and other clients in various states of undress, police said.

Timothy Savage, 39, was charged with multiple crimes related to surreptitious photographing/filming of individuals without their consent or knowledge. He is the operator of Pro Fit Body Sculpting, which was being operated out of a rented casita adjacent to a home in the vicinity of Bell and Reems roads in Surprise.

RELATED STORIES

According to police, the victim who contacted them described seeing numerous photographs that appeared to be taken either while women were changing in the bathroom of the business or while the women received body-sculpting services administered by Savage.

After the victim contacted the Surprise Police Department, they launched an investigation and detectives executed search warrants on the business and home of Savage.

Based upon evidence collected and after interviewing Savage, he was arrested and charged.

Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina credited the victim for reporting the incident to police.

“We are deeply appreciative that this brave individual was willing to come forward so we could put a stop to this unlawful and invasive behavior,” Pina said.

Anyone who may believe they are a victim of Savage is encouraged to call the Surprise Police Department’s Tip Line at 623-222-TIPS (8477).

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Google Street View)...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what Phoenix says it’s doing about ‘Zone’ homeless encampment

The city of Phoenix on Friday released details about how it will address the downtown homeless encampment known as the Zone.

15 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

KTAR.com

Oklahoma homicide suspect arrested after chase in northeastern Arizona

Two Arizona law enforcement agencies teamed up earlier this week to apprehend a fugitive wanted for homicide in Oklahoma.

15 hours ago

(El Mirage Rendering)...

KTAR.com

Residents in West Valley city to vote on $41.5 million bond measure on public safety

El Mirage residents later this year will vote on a $41.5 million bond measure that would expand the city's public safety presence.

15 hours ago

Headshot of homicide suspect Sir Amir Williamson...

KTAR.com

Homicide suspect arrested in West Valley after police pursuit, car crash

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix motel was arrested after a police pursuit and crash in the West Valley on Friday, authorities said.

15 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot bank robbery suspect after he fires at helicopter tracking him

Police in Phoenix shot and seriously wounded a bank robbery suspect who fired a rifle at officers in a helicopter during a chase Thursday.

15 hours ago

Dr. Kelli Ward, left, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, talks with a supporter of President Do...

Associated Press

Arizona GOP loses bid to undo $18K in fees over 2020 election lawsuit

An appeals court has rejected a bid by the Arizona Republican Party and its lawyers to undo $18,000 in attorneys’ fees that they were ordered to pay for bringing one of the party’s failed lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Body sculptor arrested by Surprise Police for taking voyeur photos of clients