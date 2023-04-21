PHOENIX — The owner of a body sculpting business was arrested by Surprise Police Thursday after evidence corroborated a customer’s claims he had been photographing her and other clients in various states of undress, police said.

Timothy Savage, 39, was charged with multiple crimes related to surreptitious photographing/filming of individuals without their consent or knowledge. He is the operator of Pro Fit Body Sculpting, which was being operated out of a rented casita adjacent to a home in the vicinity of Bell and Reems roads in Surprise.

According to police, the victim who contacted them described seeing numerous photographs that appeared to be taken either while women were changing in the bathroom of the business or while the women received body-sculpting services administered by Savage.

After the victim contacted the Surprise Police Department, they launched an investigation and detectives executed search warrants on the business and home of Savage.

Based upon evidence collected and after interviewing Savage, he was arrested and charged.

Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina credited the victim for reporting the incident to police.

“We are deeply appreciative that this brave individual was willing to come forward so we could put a stop to this unlawful and invasive behavior,” Pina said.

Anyone who may believe they are a victim of Savage is encouraged to call the Surprise Police Department’s Tip Line at 623-222-TIPS (8477).

