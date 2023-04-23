Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

TSMC seeking up to $15 billion from federal government for Arizona chip plants

Apr 23, 2023, 5:00 AM

(TSMC Photo)...

(TSMC Photo)

(TSMC Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is seeking up to $15 billion in tax credits and grants from the federal government to support its Arizona semiconductor plants amid concerns about subsidy criteria, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

TSMC expects to receive $7 billion to $8 billion in tax credits under the CHIPS Act, in addition to $6 billion to $7 billion in grants for its Arizona plants, according to the WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter.

TSMC is investing more than $40 billion in building two fabs in north Phoenix, marking one of the largest foreign direct investments in the state and U.S. history. It plans to employ more than 4,500 workers at its Arizona campus where it will produce 3-and-4 nanometer chips, the Phoenix Business Journal previously reported.

TSMC has expressed concern about CHIPS Act subsidy criteria, including rules that would require the company to share some profits with the U.S. government if returns exceed projections. The company is concerned that economics of its Arizona project may not pencil out if profits are capped by the government, according to the WSJ.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sprinklers water a lettuce field in Holtville, California, on February 9, 2023. (Photo by SANDY HUF...

Alex Weiner

Arizona revokes water permits for Saudi Arabia-owned alfalfa farm

Two deep-water wells were approved for Fondomonte eight months ago, which Mayes called "unconscionable" given the state's need for water.

8 hours ago

(ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Westbound I-10 partially reopens near downtown Phoenix after truck catches fire

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix were blocked Saturday night after an Amazon truck caught fire.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Officials warn Arizona residents about bears after sighting in southern part of state

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning the public to be aware of bears after a sighting in the southeastern part of the state.

1 day ago

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts atten...

Associated Press

Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102

Ken Potts, one of the last two survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died.

1 day ago

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural His...

Associated Press

Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence

Prosecutors on Friday formally dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust.”

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Fire Department)...

KTAR.com

24-year-old man dies after collision, rollover in Phoenix

A 24-year-old man died after two cars rolled over in a collision in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

TSMC seeking up to $15 billion from federal government for Arizona chip plants