Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New Tempe development looks to transform lakefront area

Apr 21, 2023, 4:35 AM

(Rendering of Novus Innovation Corridor by Novus)...

(Rendering of Novus Innovation Corridor by Novus)

(Rendering of Novus Innovation Corridor by Novus)

Luke Forstner's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Overlooking Tempe Town Lake, adjacent to the Arizona State University campus, a massive mixed-use development called the Novus Innovation Corridor is taking shape.

Development is still underway, and it will continue for years to come. However, the project already features large swaths of office space, parking, living and retail.

The genesis for the Novus Innovation Corridor came from ASU in the late 2000s, explained Charley Freericks with the project’s master developer Catellus Development Corporation.

“They came up with this idea to take 355 acres of land, and put it in a district for private commercial development on ASU’s campus to tax commercial development to help fund athletics,” Freericks told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

That means that when a tenant at the Novus Innovation Corridor pays their tax bill, it goes directly to ASU Athletics. It’s a highly unorthodox way of generating income, and the university had to get approval from the state legislature to make it a reality.

RELATED STORIES

The proximity to ASU’s campus means the Novus Innovation Corridor is linked to the university in more ways than just financially. The development is designed to facilitate the university’s work and connect companies with potential hires.

“Over time, [ASU President] Dr. Michael Crow said ‘I don’t want it to just be commercial development, I want it to be part of the ASU ecosystem,’” Freericks recounted. “’[Crow said] You rent space in an office building, and it’s so convenient you also rent an apartment and live there. You can also hire ASU students as interns and graduates as employees.’”

“It’s a very long-term idea, with a 20-year buildout plus or minus,” Freericks continued. “Right now we’re optimistic about what’s happened on our development and the revenue generation for athletics.”

The first part of the project was Marina Heights, a massive 20-acre office park. It features five office towers, restaurants, retail and a public park.

“The lake creates an opportunity for what they call ‘Class-A Premium Lakefront Office Space,’” Freericks said. “There are companies that just want to be in the best locations in any city, and the lake has created that environment.”

Freericks said the partnership with the university also influenced the way the Novus Innovation Corridor is courting potential tenants.

“We’re targeting companies that are high-tech, high-education, high-wage,” he said. “Companies that really will benefit from and thrive next to ASU.”

The Second Phase of the Novus Innovation Corridor was a $300 million reinvention of Sun Devil Stadium.

Now, in Phase Three, the living and entertainment aspects of the project are being fleshed out near the former fraternity district and University Drive and Rural Road.

New development includes a Hyatt Hotel, ASU research facilities and classrooms, retail and dining including a partnership with Fox Restaurant Concepts, and a luxury apartment complex.

“We’ve tried to create a majority [living space] to be targeted at the professional community,” Freericks said. “It’s not limited to that, but we’re not actively marketing to student housing.”

There’s another high-profile fixture of the Novus Innovation Corridor: Mullett Arena, which besides being home to the Coyotes for the next few years, will also host concerts and college athletic events.

The arena and has been a boon for the development. Freericks said between this season of the Coyotes and ASU Hockey, about 250,000 visitors came to the Novus Innovation Corridor.

There’s still a lot of work left to finish the Novus Innovation Corridor’s planned development, but Freericks stressed the end result will transform that area of Tempe.

“People living here, people working here, people playing here,” he said. “It’s just a great mixed-use community happening in Tempe on the ASU campus.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Getty Images)...

Taylor Tasler

Arizona Legislature prepared to override Hobbs’ veto on home-cooked foods bill

A recent veto from Gov. Katie Hobbs has Democrats and Republicans in the Arizona Legislature preparing to override the decision.

5 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...

KTAR.com

I-10 Broadway Improvement project, other Valley freeway closures to hinder traffic

PHOENIX — Drivers traveling in the Valley this weekend should plan for extra time as multiple freeway closures, including extensive work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement project, could slow traffic, state transportation officials said. In Phoenix, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between the State Route 51 “Mini Stack” and the US 60 […]

5 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Barrel & Bushel, Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for April 21-23

Residents and visitors can Celebrate Earth Day, Dinosaurs in the Desert or go for an urban wine walk in the Valley this weekend.

5 hours ago

(KBC Advisors Arizona)...

KTAR.com

Construction underway on 150,000-square-foot industrial project in Peoria

Construction is underway on a 150,000-square-foot industrial project set to open early next year in Peoria.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in Phoenix

A suspect was hospitalized after they were involved in a shooting with officers in Phoenix, authorities said. 

1 day ago

Dried egg is seen on the front of a house, Monday, April 17, 2023, where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County attorney explains Arizona law on use of deadly force

After multiple national incidents of people getting shot after making seemingly minor mistakes, the Valley’s top prosecutor discussed Arizona’s self-defense laws.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

New Tempe development looks to transform lakefront area