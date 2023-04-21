Construction underway on 150,000-square-foot industrial project in Peoria

PHOENIX — Construction has begun on a 150,000-square-foot industrial project set to open next year in Peoria.

Empire 101, located near Cactus Road and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway, was acquired by KBC Advisors Arizona in April 2022.

“In metro Phoenix’s tightening industrial sector, finding freeway-fronting infill locations like this is rare, but their development is critical to the local supply chain and growth in boom markets like the semiconductor industry,” KBC Advisors partner Mike Freret said in a press release.

“We will put this site to productive use and provide more jobs closer to home.”

When completed in January 2024, the project will have a 32-foot clear height, 21 dock doors, ESFR sprinklers, a 185-foot truck court, as well as a 65,000-square-foot secured yard.

Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber is doing construction on the project.

Deutsch Architecture is the architect and Mike Ciosek and Eric Bell of Kidder Mathews are the building’s exclusive leasing brokers.

“Empire 101 will be delivered with HVAC units, electrical panels and office in place, heading off the recent challenges of lead times for equipment and making this space turnkey for a quick move-in,” Ciosek said in the release.

“The site’s large yard storage is also extremely rare and hard to find at a freeway-fronting infill development parcel almost anywhere in the Valley. This will be a highly desirable project.”

