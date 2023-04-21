PHOENIX — Drivers traveling in the Valley this weekend should plan for extra time as multiple freeway closures, including extensive work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement project, could slow traffic, state transportation officials said.

In Phoenix, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between the State Route 51 “Mini Stack” and the US 60 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge removal and other work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Broadway Road will be closed during that time, as well as the southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 will also be closed.

Drivers can take the southbound or eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to bypass the closure. Heavy delays should also be expected near closures and by southbound SR 51 approaching the I-10 interchange.

The second phase of the Broadway Curve Improvement project aims to complete a number of objectives through late 2023, including reconfiguring ramps, continuing to widen and improve the Guadalupe Road bridge and beginning construction on collector distributor roads on both sides of I-10 between Baseline Road and 40th Street.

Construction wo widen eastbound I-10 south of Baseline Road is also scheduled to be completed and open to drivers before the end of the year.

Also near Sky Harbor Airport, westbound I-10 will be closed between the US 60 and 32nd Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for more bridge removal.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads will be closed during that time, as well as both westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10.

Southbound State Route 143 will be closed between McDowell and Broadway roads from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.

In north Phoenix, northbound I-17 will be closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project and lane stripping.

Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 will be closed during that time, as well as northbound I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads.

Finally, in the East Valley, eastbound US 60 will be closed between Loop 101 and Higley Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement projects and lane stripping.

Southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound US 60 will be closed during that time, as well as the northbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound US 60. Eastbound S 60 on-ramps at Rural Road and McClintock Drive will also be closed.

