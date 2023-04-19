PHOENIX – Technical rescue crews successfully extracted a worker who fell into a 100-foot hole at a Buckeye construction site Wednesday, authorities said.

The man was taken to a hospital after being rescued, the Buckeye Fire Department said on social media. The extent of his injuries were unknown.

**Update** Crews have successfully rescued the worker who fell at the construction site. The individual was transpored to a regional medical center. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. — City Of Buckeye Fire (@BuckeyeAZFire) April 19, 2023

Fire and police personnel responded to the scene near Miller Road and Durango Street around 11:30 a.m.

News that the man was out of the hole came about three hours later.

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and the Buckeye, Phoenix, Avondale, Peoria and Goodyear fire departments contributed to the rescue effort.

Durango Street was closed west of Miller Road while the operation was ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

