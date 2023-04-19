Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Worker rescued after falling down 100-foot hole at Buckeye construction site

Apr 19, 2023, 12:36 PM | Updated: 2:44 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Buckeye Fire Department Photo) (Buckeye Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX – Technical rescue crews successfully extracted a worker who fell into a 100-foot hole at a Buckeye construction site Wednesday, authorities said.

The man was taken to a hospital after being rescued, the Buckeye Fire Department said on social media. The extent of his injuries were unknown.

Fire and police personnel responded to the scene near Miller Road and Durango Street around 11:30 a.m.

News that the man was out of the hole came about three hours later.

RELATED STORIES

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and the Buckeye, Phoenix, Avondale, Peoria and Goodyear fire departments contributed to the rescue effort.

Durango Street was closed west of Miller Road while the operation was ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

