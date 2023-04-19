Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Road rage leads to multi-vehicle crash with serious injury in Phoenix

Apr 19, 2023, 12:00 PM

(Twitter Photo, File/Phoenix Police Department)

(Twitter Photo, File/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX – Authorities say road rage led to a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Phoenix on Tuesday evening that seriously injured one person.

Witnesses told police an SUV and a truck “were engaged in a road rage type incident” while heading south on 51st Avenue between the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Union Hills Drive around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The man driving the SUV lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a car that was pushed into another car, police said.

The woman driving the first car was hospitalized in critical condition. Three other adults involved were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

RELATED STORIES

Both drivers from the road rage incident remained at the scene. Neither showed signs of impairment, police said.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Twitter Photo/@GilbertAZMayor)...

Kevin Stone

Work starts on second 250,000-square-foot building at SkyBridge in Mesa

SkyBridge Arizona continues to take shape, with construction starting Tuesday on another massive building at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport industrial development.

15 hours ago

(Banner Health Photo)...

KTAR.com

Banner Health begins carrying blood on ambulance helicopters in Arizona

Banner Health, Arizona's largest hospital system, this month started carrying blood on its ambulance helicopters.

15 hours ago

(Buckeye Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Worker rescued after falling down 100-foot hole at Buckeye construction site

Technical rescue crews successfully extracted a worker who fell into a 100-foot hole at a Buckeye construction site Wednesday.

15 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Eat by Stacey Weber)...

KTAR.com

Amelia’s by Eat to join Scottsdale restaurant options in June

A successful personal chef will be cooking up a storm in a new setting when Amelia's By Eat restaurant and market opens in Scottsdale in early June.

15 hours ago

(Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona AG Mayes announces settlement between LGBTQ customers and mortgage company

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes on Tuesday announced a settlement in a discrimination complaint by LGBTQ customers against a local mortgage company.

15 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Road rage leads to multi-vehicle crash with serious injury in Phoenix