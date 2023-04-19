ARIZONA NEWS
Road rage leads to multi-vehicle crash with serious injury in Phoenix
Apr 19, 2023, 12:00 PM
(Twitter Photo, File/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX – Authorities say road rage led to a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Phoenix on Tuesday evening that seriously injured one person.
Witnesses told police an SUV and a truck “were engaged in a road rage type incident” while heading south on 51st Avenue between the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Union Hills Drive around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
The man driving the SUV lost control and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a car that was pushed into another car, police said.
The woman driving the first car was hospitalized in critical condition. Three other adults involved were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Both drivers from the road rage incident remained at the scene. Neither showed signs of impairment, police said.
No other details were made available.
