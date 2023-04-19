Close
Doughbird to open new Phoenix location next to Culinary Dropout

Apr 19, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Doughbird Photo) (Doughbird Photo) (Doughbird Photo) (Doughbird Photo) (Doughbird Photo)

PHOENIX — Doughbird will open a second Phoenix location this fall next to another Fox Restaurant Concepts eatery.

The pizza and chicken restaurant will open by Culinary Dropout at Seventh Street and Montebello Avenue, according to a press release.

The new location will have an expanded menu and upgraded bar program.

“To be able to bring Doughbird to the Valley again, seven years after the original debuted, is so special to the entire team and me,” Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in the release.

“We’re excited to continue growing our Arizona footprint and bring more amazing pizza, chicken, and great drinks to the neighborhood.”

Doughbird’s menu features Detroit-style pizza and rotisserie chicken.

The concept opened its first location, at 44th Street and Indian School Road, in 2016.

Doughbird recently opened a Nashville location and will open one in Tucson on May 31.

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs)...

