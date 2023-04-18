Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Small plane makes emergency landing on Glendale roadway

Apr 18, 2023, 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:30 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


(Glendale Fire Department Photo) (Glendale Fire Department Photo) (Glendale Fire Department Photo)

PHOENIX — Nobody was injured Tuesday morning when a small plane made an emergency landing on a West Valley road, authorities said.

The plane landed on Glen Harbor Boulevard just north of Glendale Municipal Airport, near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway, the Glendale Fire Department said.

The propeller plane experienced mechanical issues upon takeoff from the airport around 7:30 a.m., and the pilot walked away uninjured after bringing it down, according to a city spokesman.

Crews from the Glendale and Peoria fire departments responded to the scene.

RELATED STORIES

Photos posted to social media show a white plane with apparent damage sitting mostly on a sidewalk with the tail section in the roadway.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Ford F-150 truck stolen in Peoria...

KTAR.com

Men posing as gas company workers assault Peoria resident, steal truck

Two men posing as gas company employees broke into a Peoria home, assaulted a resident and stole his pickup truck Monday morning, authorities said.

11 hours ago

Headshot of Dylan Valdivia, subject of Silver Alert in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man with cognitive condition

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday morning for a missing 21-year-old man with a cognitive condition.

11 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@SouthwestAir)...

KTAR.com

Southwest Airlines experiences widespread delays at Sky Harbor, nationally

Dozens of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed Tuesday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the carrier dealt with tech issues.

11 hours ago

Vera Eddy (Photo via Mesa Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Teen girl with developmental disorders reported missing from Mesa

A Mesa teenager with developmental disorders was reported missing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

11 hours ago

(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)...

KTAR.com

Arizona GOP nominates Liz Harris, 2 others to fill House seat she was expelled from

Arizona Republicans announced Monday that Liz Harris and two others are in the running to fill the House seat that Harris was expelled from last week.

11 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Northern Arizona VA Health Care System)...

KTAR.com

Arizona VA facility exposed employees to hazards, inspectors say

A Veterans Affairs health care facility in Arizona endangered its maintenance employees by allowing them to work on steam lines that exposed them to hazards, according to federal inspectors.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Small plane makes emergency landing on Glendale roadway