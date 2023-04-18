Small plane makes emergency landing on Glendale roadway

PHOENIX — Nobody was injured Tuesday morning when a small plane made an emergency landing on a West Valley road, authorities said.

The plane landed on Glen Harbor Boulevard just north of Glendale Municipal Airport, near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway, the Glendale Fire Department said.

The propeller plane experienced mechanical issues upon takeoff from the airport around 7:30 a.m., and the pilot walked away uninjured after bringing it down, according to a city spokesman.

Crews from the Glendale and Peoria fire departments responded to the scene.

Photos posted to social media show a white plane with apparent damage sitting mostly on a sidewalk with the tail section in the roadway.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

