Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southwest Airlines experiences widespread delays at Sky Harbor, nationally

Apr 18, 2023, 8:17 AM | Updated: 8:56 am

(Twitter Photo/@SouthwestAir)...

(Twitter Photo/@SouthwestAir)

(Twitter Photo/@SouthwestAir)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Dozens of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed Tuesday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the carrier dealt with nationwide technology issues.

“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” the Dallas-based company said in a statement.

“Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions.”

Southwest said people traveling with the airline Tuesday should check their flight status online or seek out a customer service agent at the airport.

RELATED STORIES

The Federal Aviation Administration said the carrier requested a pause on departures because of “a technical issue with one of their internal systems.”

“The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed,” the FAA said in an 8:10 a.m. tweet.

At the time the pause was lifted, flight tracking website FlightAware showed around 100 Southwest delays at Sky Harbor and more than 1,700 nationwide, accounting for a majority of the delays among all airlines.

Tuesday’s flight freeze was brief, but it added to the picture of an airline that has struggled more than most with technology issues. CEO Robert Jordan has embarked on a campaign to repair the airline’s damaged reputation.

In December, Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights over the Christmas holiday due to bad weather and its crew-scheduling system becoming overwhelmed. Those cancellations cost the airline more than $1 billion. The Transportation Department is investigating the breakdown.

The airline’s unions have said they warned management about problems with the crew-scheduling system after a previous meltdown in October 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Headshot of Dylan Valdivia, subject of Silver Alert in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man with cognitive condition

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday morning for a missing 21-year-old man with a cognitive condition.

9 hours ago

Vera Eddy (Photo via Mesa Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Teen girl with developmental disorders reported missing from Mesa

A Mesa teenager with developmental disorders was reported missing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

9 hours ago

(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)...

KTAR.com

Arizona GOP nominates Liz Harris, 2 others to fill House seat she was expelled from

Arizona Republicans announced Monday that Liz Harris and two others are in the running to fill the House seat that Harris was expelled from last week.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Northern Arizona VA Health Care System)...

KTAR.com

Arizona VA facility exposed employees to hazards, inspectors say

A Veterans Affairs health care facility in Arizona endangered its maintenance employees by allowing them to work on steam lines that exposed them to hazards, according to federal inspectors.

9 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Mohave County Sheriff's Office)...

SuElen Rivera

Authorities identify human remains found in Mohave County

Human remains found in Mohave County in 2021 have finally been identified, authorities announced Monday. 

9 hours ago

(Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County approves additional $10M for HVAC repair fund

As summer approaches, $10 million was approved to be added into the HVAC repair and replacement fund for Maricopa County homeowners.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Southwest Airlines experiences widespread delays at Sky Harbor, nationally