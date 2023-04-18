Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Authorities identify human remains found in Mohave County

Apr 18, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 7:44 am

(Facebook Photo/Mohave County Sheriff's Office)...

(Facebook Photo/Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

(Facebook Photo/Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Human remains found in Mohave County in 2021 have finally been identified, authorities announced Monday.

The remains were identified as 56-year-old Brian Crain of Golden Valley, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Othram Inc., a corporation that focuses on forensic genealogy.

Crain was reported missing on Sept. 17, 2020, after the family hadn’t heard from him for several weeks, police said.

The remains were discovered by a citizen on Jan. 18, 2021, near Dewey Road and Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, west of Kingman, but the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to identify the victim.

RELATED STORIES

After a sample was sent to Othram in February of this year for advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing, the remains were identified as Crain.

However, the cause of death could not been determined.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753, ext. 4288.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Vera Eddy (Photo via Mesa Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Teen girl with developmental disorders reported missing from Mesa

A Mesa teenager with developmental disorders was reported missing Tuesday morning, authorities said.

8 hours ago

(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)...

KTAR.com

Arizona GOP nominates Liz Harris, 2 others to fill House seat she was expelled from

Arizona Republicans announced Monday that Liz Harris and two others are in the running to fill the House seat that Harris was expelled from last week.

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Northern Arizona VA Health Care System)...

KTAR.com

Arizona VA facility exposed employees to hazards, inspectors say

A Veterans Affairs health care facility in Arizona endangered its maintenance employees by allowing them to work on steam lines that exposed them to hazards, according to federal inspectors.

8 hours ago

(Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County approves additional $10M for HVAC repair fund

As summer approaches, $10 million was approved to be added into the HVAC repair and replacement fund for Maricopa County homeowners.

8 hours ago

Stock photo of senior man using laptop to illustrate story on elder fraud...

KTAR.com

Arizona near top of states with most elder fraud victims in 2022

When it comes to fraud schemes that target older citizens, few states were hit harder last year than Arizona, according to a new FBI report.

8 hours ago

(Photo provided by Thasanee Morrissey...

KTAR.com

West Valley teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute

A West Valley high school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Gaydos and Chad Show's Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for March, presented by your Valley Toyota Dealers.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Authorities identify human remains found in Mohave County