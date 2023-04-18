Authorities identify human remains found in Mohave County

PHOENIX — Human remains found in Mohave County in 2021 have finally been identified, authorities announced Monday.

The remains were identified as 56-year-old Brian Crain of Golden Valley, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Othram Inc., a corporation that focuses on forensic genealogy.

Crain was reported missing on Sept. 17, 2020, after the family hadn’t heard from him for several weeks, police said.

The remains were discovered by a citizen on Jan. 18, 2021, near Dewey Road and Agua Fria Drive in Golden Valley, west of Kingman, but the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to identify the victim.

After a sample was sent to Othram in February of this year for advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing, the remains were identified as Crain.

However, the cause of death could not been determined.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753, ext. 4288.

