PHOENIX — A lucky Arizona Lottery player must be grinning after hitting a jackpot of over $3 million in Saturday’s The Pick drawing.

The winning entry was sold at the Happy Food Mart at Main and 63rd Streets in east Mesa.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 8, 24, 29, 30, 43 and 44.

With the jackpot up to $3.2 million, the winner has the option of taking a $1,767,955.80 lump sum or an annual payment of $106,666.67 for 30 years.

It was the Valley’s second seven-digit lottery win in less than a week. A Mega Millions ticket from the Safeway near 48th Street and Elliot Road in Phoenix hit for $1 million in Tuesday’s drawing.

Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The Pick drawings are conducted every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The jackpot resets to $1 million after a win.

The game’s last big winner came Feb. 1 from a ticket sold at the Safeway at Greenway Parkway and 64th Street in Scottsdale, when the jackpot was up to $3.5 million.

The odds of matching all six numbers in The Pick are 1 in 7,059,052.

