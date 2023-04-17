Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 Arizona women make Time list of 100 most influential people for 2023

Apr 17, 2023, 10:34 AM | Updated: 10:39 am

From left, Cindy McCain and Brittney Griner (Getty Images Photos)...

From left, Cindy McCain and Brittney Griner (Getty Images Photos)

(Getty Images Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two prominent Arizona women made Time magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people for 2023.

This year’s Time100, which was released last week, includes Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, who spent 10 months in a Russian prison last year, and Cindy McCain, the new executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

McCain tweeted that she was “deeply honored and humbled” by her inclusion.

“What began nearly two decades ago as an annual list of the world’s most influential people has become a community of leaders from across fields, who join together in venues from Singapore and New York City to Dubai and Los Angeles, to spotlight solutions toward a better future,” Time executives said in a piece about how the 2023 list was chosen.

The selections are broken down into six categories — artists, icons, pioneers, leaders, titans and innovators – but aren’t ranked in any way.

RELATED STORIES

Griner is listed under icons, joining the likes of King Charles III and actress Jennifer Coolidge. McCain is grouped among the leaders, a category that includes President Joe Biden, who in 2021 nominated McCain as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture, and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska.

Each entry comes with a short essay, many of which are contributed by famous colleagues.

Fellow basketball star Sue Bird covers how Griner’s detention became a story of resilience on multiple levels.

“She was BG, through and through, throughout her horrible ordeal,” Bird writes. “But underneath this story of inner strength is so much more.”

Catherine Bertini, a former World Food Program executive director, predicts McCain’s success in the role, which she took over earlier this month.

“Cindy McCain now holds one of the toughest and most rewarding jobs in the world,” Bertini writes. “By all accounts, she is up to the task.”

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema represented Arizona on the 2022 Time100.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Erykah Badu (Photo via Desert Diamond Arena)...

Kevin Stone

Erykah Badu to perform in Phoenix area for first time in over a decade

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Erykah Badu is bringing her brand of neo-soul to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

17 hours ago

Kenneth McCoy (Tempe Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Tempe picks former top Alaska law enforcement official as next police chief

Tempe announced Monday it has tabbed former top Anchorage police official Kenneth McCoy to serve as its next police chief.

17 hours ago

U.S. senators Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona, Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, U.S. country sta...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, after Ukraine visit, on ‘heartbreaking’ situation: ‘We cannot let Putin win’

Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona visited Ukraine last week, an experience he said will use to help continue with equipping the Eastern European country in its ongoing fight with Russia.

17 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale police say suspect fired first before officers fatally shot him

Police in Scottsdale said officers fatally shot an armed man Sunday night after a confrontation in front of a home.

17 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Lottery ticket sold at East Valley convenience store hits $3.2M jackpot

A lucky Arizona Lottery player must be grinning after hitting a jackpot of over $3 million in Saturday's The Pick drawing.

17 hours ago

(Pxhere Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police investigate fatal shooting of man in Phoenix neighborhood

Police in Phoenix said investigators were looking into the deadly shooting of a man late last week near 85th Avenue and McDowell Road.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

2 Arizona women make Time list of 100 most influential people for 2023