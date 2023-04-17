Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound lanes of Loop 101 in Scottsdale partially reopen after ‘law enforcement situation’

Apr 16, 2023, 8:33 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

PHOENIX — Northbound Loop 101 was partially reopened at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night in Scottsdale after a “law-enforcement situation,” forced closure of all lanes two hours earlier, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed between Cactus Road and Raintree Drive before 8 p.m. with all traffic exiting at Cactus Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

