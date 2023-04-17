PHOENIX — Northbound Loop 101 was partially reopened at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night in Scottsdale after a “law-enforcement situation,” forced closure of all lanes two hours earlier, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed between Cactus Road and Raintree Drive before 8 p.m. with all traffic exiting at Cactus Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.