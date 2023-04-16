Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman killed near Phoenix restaurant in overnight drive-by shooting

Apr 16, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A woman was killed and another hospitalized following a drive-by shooting near a restaurant in Phoenix, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Two women were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, police said.

Jeanneatte Smith Leibby, 64, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RELATED STORIES

Detectives said a vehicle drove by the restaurant and a weapon was fired toward the business.

When police arrived to the scene, the vehicle had fled and the suspect(s) has not yet been found.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

3 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Three men were hospitalized in critical condition following a multi-vehicle collision in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

17 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist fatally shot in Mesa roadway; suspects remains outstanding

Police are seeking a homicide suspect after a motorcyclist was fatally shot in a Mesa roadway over the weekend, authorities said. 

17 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...

KTAR.com

Arizona leaders Rally the Valley with Phoenix Suns Day on Sunday

Arizona leaders are backing the Phoenix Suns as the team begins its quest for an NBA title on Sunday, proclaiming the day Phoenix Suns Day.

17 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Flyby)...

Amy Edelen

Flyby Robotics launches food delivery via drone in East Valley

Food delivery via drone has now arrived to the Val Vista Lakes neighborhood at the edge of Gilbert and Mesa.

17 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/TD Synnex)...

KTAR.com

Rivulon development in Gilbert welcomes IT operations TD Synnex to fold

A global IT distribution company officially opened its own shop in Gilbert on Thursday at the upscale mixed-use development Rivulon.

17 hours ago

(Silver Sky Development Photo)...

KTAR.com

12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley gets unanimous approval

A 12-lot luxury estate home site in Paradise Valley has unanimously received a green light from town leadership to continue with development.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Woman killed near Phoenix restaurant in overnight drive-by shooting