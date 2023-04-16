Woman killed near Phoenix restaurant in overnight drive-by shooting

PHOENIX — A woman was killed and another hospitalized following a drive-by shooting near a restaurant in Phoenix, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Two women were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, police said.

Jeanneatte Smith Leibby, 64, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives said a vehicle drove by the restaurant and a weapon was fired toward the business.

When police arrived to the scene, the vehicle had fled and the suspect(s) has not yet been found.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

