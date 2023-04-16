Motorcyclist fatally shot in Mesa roadway; suspects remains outstanding

PHOENIX — Police are seeking a homicide suspect after a motorcyclist was fatally shot in a Mesa roadway over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near Sossaman Road and Main Street, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Arron Hendricks, 42, was found in the road next to his motorcycle with gunshot wounds, police said.

Hendricks was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect fled eastbound on Main Street in a red passenger car.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 to remain anonymous.

No additional information was immediately available.

