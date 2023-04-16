ARIZONA NEWS
Motorcyclist fatally shot in Mesa roadway; suspects remains outstanding
Apr 16, 2023, 10:00 AM
(Facebook Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are seeking a homicide suspect after a motorcyclist was fatally shot in a Mesa roadway over the weekend, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near Sossaman Road and Main Street, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
Arron Hendricks, 42, was found in the road next to his motorcycle with gunshot wounds, police said.
Hendricks was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police said the suspect fled eastbound on Main Street in a red passenger car.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 to remain anonymous.
No additional information was immediately available.
