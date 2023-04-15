Arizona Autism United to celebrate opening of West Valley Center

PHOENIX — Arizona Autism United will celebrate the opening of its new 6,000-square-foot facility in the West Valley later this month, marking the largest expansion in the nonprofit organization’s nearly two-decade history.

The grand opening for the center, located at 1471 N. Eliseo Felix Jr. Way in Avondale, is set for April 25.

The organization said in a press release that the center will provide diagnostic services, therapy and resources to families, such as developmental and psychological assessments, ABA therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy as well as individual and family counseling.

“We designed the West Valley Center with the vision of a facility combining best practices and innovative ideas to elevate autism therapy services for families throughout Arizona,” Aaron Blocher-Rubin, president and founder of Arizona Autism United, said in the release.

“The center will allow families to get an accurate, timely diagnosis and access to treatment to set children and families up for success.”

It is the second therapy clinic for Arizona Autism United. The other is located in Mesa near Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue.

The organization said the new location not only increases available appointments but also provides West Valley families with a shorter distance to testing and services from its existing therapy clinic to avoid long commutes that may cause sensory overload and anxiety for individuals who have an autism spectrum disorder.

Arizona Autism United said the new center was made possible by hundreds of individual donations, as well as grants from the Phoenix Suns Charities and Devin Booker, BHHS Legacy Foundation, Abbett Family Foundation, Gila River Indian Community and Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust.

Appointments for individuals of all ages will be available at the center five days a week.

