Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Autism United to celebrate opening of West Valley Center

Apr 15, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Instagram Screenshot/Arizona Autism United)...

(Instagram Screenshot/Arizona Autism United)

(Instagram Screenshot/Arizona Autism United)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Arizona Autism United will celebrate the opening of its new 6,000-square-foot facility in the West Valley later this month, marking the largest expansion in the nonprofit organization’s nearly two-decade history.

The grand opening for the center, located at 1471 N. Eliseo Felix Jr. Way in Avondale, is set for April 25.

The organization said in a press release that the center will provide diagnostic services, therapy and resources to families, such as developmental and psychological assessments, ABA therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy as well as individual and family counseling.

“We designed the West Valley Center with the vision of a facility combining best practices and innovative ideas to elevate autism therapy services for families throughout Arizona,” Aaron Blocher-Rubin, president and founder of Arizona Autism United, said in the release.

“The center will allow families to get an accurate, timely diagnosis and access to treatment to set children and families up for success.”

RELATED STORIES

It is the second therapy clinic for Arizona Autism United. The other is located in Mesa near Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue.

The organization said the new location not only increases available appointments but also provides West Valley families with a shorter distance to testing and services from its existing therapy clinic to avoid long commutes that may cause sensory overload and anxiety for individuals who have an autism spectrum disorder.

Arizona Autism United said the new center was made possible by hundreds of individual donations, as well as grants from the Phoenix Suns Charities and Devin Booker, BHHS Legacy Foundation, Abbett Family Foundation, Gila River Indian Community and Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust.

Appointments for individuals of all ages will be available at the center five days a week.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The Suprem...

Associated Press

Supreme Court lets challenge of Arizona company to federal agency go forward

The Supreme Court is allowing a challenge from an Arizona-based company to the structure of a federal agency to go forward in federal court.

13 hours ago

(ADOT Photo)...

KTAR.com

Overnight restrictions on Loop 202 in Tempe for project begin Sunday

Primarily overnight lane restrictions on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe will begin Sunday night and continue for the next two months due to a pavement replacement project.

13 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona migrant smuggler sentenced to 120 months, fined $20K

Adrian Duran-Estrada, 39, of Tucson, was sentenced last week to 120 months in prison for transporting illegal aliens.

13 hours ago

(Phoenix Business Journal Photo)...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Health care and apartment towers boost crane count in downtown Phoenix

The latest number of cranes counted in downtown Phoenix is a significant jump from the low number seen over the past two years.

13 hours ago

(Facebook Photos/Downtown Phoenix, AZ)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix unveils bikeway honoring late downtown ambassador Hans Hughes

New signage was unveiled this week in downtown Phoenix honoring a late ambassador who was killed in a fatal car-bicycle collision in 2021.

13 hours ago

(City of Phoenix Rendering)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix to pour $150,000 into partial rehabilitation of historic motel

Phoenix will put $150,000 into rehabilitating part of a historic motel in conjunction with a larger hospitality project.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.

Arizona Autism United to celebrate opening of West Valley Center