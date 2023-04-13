Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona House speaker says Liz Harris expulsion won’t disrupt budget process

Apr 13, 2023, 2:41 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm

The desk used by Arizona Republican Rep. Liz Harris at the state Capitol in Phoenix stands empty mo...

The desk used by Arizona Republican Rep. Liz Harris at the state Capitol in Phoenix stands empty moments after she was expelled from the Legislature on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)

(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Republican Liz Harris’ expulsion from the Arizona House won’t have a significant impact on the budget process, Speaker Ben Toma said Thursday.

“As it turns out, we’re at a place in the schedule anyway where there’s a little bit of a lull as we’re trying to negotiate a budget,” Toma, a Republican, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday, a day after the Harris was booted from the House.

“So this actually, in many ways, doesn’t really impact our schedule all that much.”

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said Wednesday “we’re very close to a bipartisan agreement” on a budget.

RELATED STORIES

The House ousted Harris, who had only been in office since January, for letting a witness make wide-ranging accusations of bribery during a February hearing about election reforms.

During her Feb. 23 presentation at a hearing organized by Harris, Jaqueline Breger accused a swath of politicians from both parties, judges and public officials of taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel.

After Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton filed an ethics complaint, a House Ethics Committee investigation found that Harris knew in advance Breger was going to make the criminal allegations and failed to provide the information for review beforehand, in violation of House regulations.

“We cannot have members choosing which rules and laws are acceptable to overlook, as it degrades the integrity of the House,” Toma said. “What really happened here is that it was her privileged use of her authority as a legislator to make false allegations that … we cannot have happen.”

The resolution to expel Harris was approved by a 46-13 vote, with Toma among the 18 Republicans in favor of the move. Toma said Thursday he gave Harris the chance to resign before the vote, but she turned it down.

“Fundamentally, as members, we have to hold ourselves to a pretty high standard of behavior,” Toma said. “I think people expect that. We have to be ethical, and clearly that did not happen in this case.”

Without Harris, Republicans hold a 30-29 advantage in the House. By law, her successor must be from the same party.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will choose from a list of three candidates nominated by the GOP precinct committeemen in her district. Toma said the board has 10 days, by law, to make the appointment.

“By the time that process finishes out, we should have another member and we should be able to be back on the floor in full numbers and be able to finish out this budget, hopefully, in the next few weeks,” Toma said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Electric bike bursts into flames inside Phoenix house but no one injured

An electric bicycle burst into flames inside a Phoenix home and sent three people into the street for safety Thursday morning, first responders said.

15 hours ago

Rep. Liz Harris (Photo By Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Senate expels Republican lawmaker, Hobbs looks back on first 100 days

Arizona’s News Roundup this week discusses Liz Harris' expulsion, Gov. Katie Hobbs' first 100 days in office and more.

15 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Katie Hobbs)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says bipartisan budget agreement is ‘very close’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs believes a budget deal isn't far away, a position the Democrat admits she wasn't expecting to be in three months into the job.

15 hours ago

(City of Goodyear Photo)...

KTAR.com

Goodyear to add to city center landscape with 150-acre mixed-use project

Goodyear is creating what it hopes to be a hot spot for living, dining, entertainment and work in the revitalized downtown area.

15 hours ago

(Google Street View)...

KTAR.com

Man struck, killed while crossing 19th Avenue in Phoenix while light was red

A man was struck and killed while crossing a Phoenix street against a red light Wednesday night, authorities said.

15 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Photos)...

Kevin Stone

Orange water, soil near defunct Arizona mine isn’t a health risk, officials say

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality released the results of testing done on orange water and soil near a former mine in Yavapai County.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Arizona House speaker says Liz Harris expulsion won’t disrupt budget process