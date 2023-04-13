PHOENIX – A man was struck and killed while crossing a Phoenix street against a red light Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision at 19th and Alice avenues just before 8 p.m. and found a man in the roadway, the Phoenix Police Department said. Alice Avenue is several blocks south of Dunlap Avenue.

The man, 54-year-old Marvin Denny, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Denny remained on the scene and did not display signs of intoxication, police said.

Detectives learned that Denny was crossing 19th Avenue while the light was red when he was hit.

The incident remains under investigation.

