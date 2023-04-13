Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says vetoes ‘part of my promise to bring sanity’ to government

Apr 13, 2023, 4:25 AM

(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)...

(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)

(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs has been busy vetoing bills in her first legislative session as Arizona governor, a move she believes is necessary to keep focus on the state’s most important issues.

“Part of my promise to bring sanity to our state government means stopping the conspiracy theories, the attacks on our freedoms and the out-of-touch legislation that frankly isn’t doing anything to address serious issues,” Hobbs said Wednesday at a press conference commemorating her first 100 days in office.

“I’ll continue to veto bills like that. But I’ll also continue to prioritize the issues Arizonans tell me they are most concerned about.”

Hobbs, a Democrat, had vetoed 48 bills this session, including another five on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES

The record for a session in Arizona is 58 in 2006. Janet Napolitano, also a Democrat, was governor then and like Hobbs, was working with a Republican-controlled Legislature.

Hobbs said despite the veto numbers, she’s committed to governing with common sense with Arizona-first solutions.

“You probably heard me say more than once on the campaign trail that this election isn’t about Democrats versus Republicans,” Hobbs said.

“It’s about sanity versus chaos. You’re going to continue to hear me say it because I’ve carried that sentiment with me to the governor’s office every single day.”

Hobbs has signed more than 40 bills into law since taking office in January.

She said she’d put partisanship aside for legislation that is best for Arizona.

“I’ll work with anyone who has a good idea to move our state forward,” Hobbs said.

