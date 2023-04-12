Close
Teenager shot and killed at Mesa apartment complex

Apr 12, 2023, 6:17 AM | Updated: 10:16 am

(Facebook Photo/Mesa Police Department)

PHOENIX – A teenage boy was fatally shot Tuesday night at a Mesa apartment complex and more than one person could be responsible, authorities said.

The Mesa Police Department said 14-year-old Joshua Ybarra was shot near Gilbert Road and University Drive around 8:30 p.m.

“We have some good leads,” Detective Brandi George told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

Police said officers were sent to the Tides on Gilbert East in response to several calls of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found the boy, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were several spots in the complex where shots had been fired.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses.

“They did get some information as to who the suspect/suspects were. Right now that is what detectives are following up on,” George said.

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

