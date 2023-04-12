Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what you should know ahead of this week’s Country Thunder Arizona

Apr 12, 2023, 4:05 AM

PHOENIX – Country Thunder Arizona rolls into the Grand Canyon state this week for four days of music, food and fun.

Festival grounds in Florence open Wednesday; performances begin Thursday.

Valley native Dierks Bentley closes the festival with a show at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know before heading out to Country Thunder:

When: 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Will call and the front gate are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Campgrounds open Wednesday at the same time as the front gate.

Where: 20585 E. Water Way, Florence, about 65 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

Who: Thursday’s main stage schedule starts with Shane Profitt at 3:30 p.m. followed by Tracy Byrd at 5 p.m., Parmalee at 6:30 p.m., Midland at 8 p.m. and Jon Pardi at 10 p.m.

Friday’s main stage schedule starts with Josh Ross at 2 p.m. followed by Mackenzie Carpenter at 3:30 p.m., Nate Smith at 5 p.m., Lonestar at 6:30 p.m., Ashley McBryde at 8 p.m. and Luke Bryan at 10 p.m.

Saturday’s main schedule starts with the Reklaws at 2 p.m. followed by Hailey Withers at 3:30 p.m., Randall King at 5 p.m., Jackson Dean at 6:30 p.m., Parker McCollum at 8 p.m. and Cody Johnson at 10 p.m.

Sunday’s main stage schedule starts with John Morgan at 2:30 p.m. followed by Chase Matthew at 4 p.m., Bailey Zimmerman at 5:30 p.m., Kip Moore at 7 p.m. and Dierks Bentley at 9 p.m.

Tickets: Reserved seating and camping are sold out. General admission tickets for full weekend – $330 plus fees – and limited supply single-day – $175 plus fees – remain available. Platinum experience packages are also in supply, starting at $300 plus fees.

New to fans this year are viewing options on either side of the main stage catwalk, priced at $675 plus fees.

Bag policy: Only clear plastic bags up to 14×14 inches, standard 1-gallon disposable freezer bags and small clutches no larger than 6×9 inches are allowed. No backpacks, large purses, camera bags or coolers are permitted.

