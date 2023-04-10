PHOENIX — Bell Bank announced Monday it ended its partnership with Legacy Sports USA as its naming rights partner.

A 10-year naming rights deal for the Mesa facility formerly known as Bell Bank Park was announced in September 2021 between Legacy Sports USA and Bell Bank but termination notice of the agreement came in November 2022, according to a press release.

Bell Bank said they notified the facility of the termination of its agreement following numerous defaults under the agreement, as well as public reports of financial concern at the facility.

Legacy Cares owns the 320-acre multi-purpose sports facility and Legacy Sports USA operates it.

“Bell Bank remains steadfast in our commitment to the Phoenix community,” Kyle Kennedy, Arizona banking director for Bell Bank, said in the release.

“And we look forward to our continued work with and support of organizations making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

Bell Bank said they are working with Legacy Sports USA to remove its name from the facility and on digital channels.

“Sponsorship and name changes are common and frequent when it comes to arenas, stadiums, and sports facilities including those right here in the Valley,” Legacy Cares President Douglas Moss said in the release.

“As we conclude our arrangement with Bell Bank, I want to thank them for their support as we opened this facility which is attended by millions every year. The search now begins in earnest for a new naming rights partner.”

The facility surpassed more than 4.3 million visitors in 2022.

