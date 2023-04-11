Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs brings in new communications director

PHOENIX — As part of a staff shakeup in the wake of a controversial tweet by a high-ranking aide, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced a new communications director on Monday.

Christian Slater, who has worked on campaigns in Illinois, Michigan, Virginia and Florida, will join Hobbs’ team next week, replacing Murphy Hebert.

“I am confident that Mr. Slater’s wide breadth of expertise will be an asset to our growing team,” Hobbs said in a press release. “We are excited for him to get started and continue sharing the vision of this administration all across the state.”

Slater most recently worked as communications director for former U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida) during her 2022 Senate campaign.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Hobbs administration and for the opportunity to partner with a team of dedicated and accomplished public servants,” Slater said. “I can’t wait to get to work with Gov. Hobbs as she addresses the pressing issues facing Arizona.”

Two days after Josselyn Berry resigned as Hobbs’ press secretary following her controversial social media post last month, Hobbs announced she was reorganizing leadership roles.

That announcement said a new communications director would be part of the changes, but it didn’t say why Hebert was no longer in the position.

Berry resigned on March 29 after drawing widespread criticism for a tweet that appeared to promote gun violence hours after three students and three adults were killed at The Covenant School in Nashville.

The post included an image of a woman holding pistols in each hand and the caption “Us when we see transphobes.” The image was of actress Gena Rowlands from the 1980 movie “Gloria.”

The school shooter, who was killed by police at the scene, was identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student at the private school. Police have indicated Hale was transgender.

